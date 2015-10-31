I went a little overboard for Halloween last year. And as you can tell from my the Halloween category on my blog, sometimes I get a little too excited about Halloween.
So this year I decided to go quick, easy, and lo-fi as a USB drive:
To make a thumb drive/USB key, I just took a cardboard box, spray painted it black, and glued on some gold-colored paper. Super simple and easy to do. Then I cut out a curve for my head.
I made the mask using digital plans I bought from wintercroft.com. Once I had the materials, it took me a couple hours and was lots of fun. It was like a super-simple version of this big head costume.
If you wanted easy freedom of movement, you could also just wear the USB part on your head:
25 Responses to Halloween 2015: USB Drive (Leave a comment)
LOL Matt, your Halloween costume looks quite scarily as your head turned upside down. Very creative… me I like. Actually my best costume if I’m to choose from this years Halloween costumes that I see.
[ Smiles ] Matt, I can clearly see that you are talented in the area of art.
Also, at first glance, your Halloween costume looks like a SIM card; I would have never known that it was a USB drive.
By the a way, I would like to wish you and your beloved family, “A Happy Halloween!”
Happy Halloween Matt,
Well, this USB fit on you, I wish I could attach it in my Pc and know all the ranking secrets 🙂
Dear Matt, I show your Halloween last year, You gave us many interesting look, this year I am sure you will come with some other Halloween costume. GOD bless!
Matt,
Like to know more about the shoe and the jeans too. It would help SEW to write a blog about that. 😉
How about being a WLAN antenna next year? Every year a hardware part. BTW: are you USB 4.0 ? 🙂
Did you stuff your pockets with viruses? There’s somebody out there who makes plushie microbes.
i like to buy one ??
I would also like this products.
Hahaha, very cool your fancy. Matt, will have year-end party at Google?
Lol Matt… a good idea if mass-produced ? 😀
very funny and at the same time creative.. thumbs up.
lolll…This is ridiculously fit to the IT guys like you and me. Though I’m not so sure if I would dare to wear it for real.
Anyway, I will have to try when I have time. Who knows, it might suite me in some situations or some galas.
Hello Matt.. i have been a very good reader of your blog for some time now and this post has actually inspired me to write a post about your mask.. hope i dont get punished for it..
check out it out here How to Make a Thumb Drive USB Key Halloween Mask.
Really great idea!
ps. wintercroft.com it’s amazing
Matt,
I am missing reading your blog, it has been almost 2 months without an update.Just wanted to give you some encouragement to post again.
Hello Matt,
Glad you are enjoying not being in the limelight with something more fun. Thanks for all your help over the years. It must have been rough.
This is terrifying Matt…mission accomplished. Anything in the works on what you’re doing these days?
Not the scariest costume I`ve ever seen Matt! Have a great 2016!
A big USB for a big talent !
I think this USB stick would bea bestseller 🙂
I’m a bit late with a comment, but I just want to say that every year you have some very interesting costumes and you should continue this tradition.
When does Matt Cutts return?