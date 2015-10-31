Halloween 2015: USB Drive

Posted October 31, 2015 in Fun, Halloween

I went a little overboard for Halloween last year. And as you can tell from my the Halloween category on my blog, sometimes I get a little too excited about Halloween.

So this year I decided to go quick, easy, and lo-fi as a USB drive:

To make a thumb drive/USB key, I just took a cardboard box, spray painted it black, and glued on some gold-colored paper. Super simple and easy to do. Then I cut out a curve for my head.

I made the mask using digital plans I bought from wintercroft.com. Once I had the materials, it took me a couple hours and was lots of fun. It was like a super-simple version of this big head costume.

If you wanted easy freedom of movement, you could also just wear the USB part on your head:

  1. Darlinton Omeh
    October 31, 2015 at 1:26 pm

    LOL Matt, your Halloween costume looks quite scarily as your head turned upside down. Very creative… me I like. Actually my best costume if I’m to choose from this years Halloween costumes that I see.

  2. Renard Moreau
    October 31, 2015 at 1:40 pm

    [ Smiles ] Matt, I can clearly see that you are talented in the area of art.

    Also, at first glance, your Halloween costume looks like a SIM card; I would have never known that it was a USB drive.

    By the a way, I would like to wish you and your beloved family, “A Happy Halloween!”

  3. Irfan
    October 31, 2015 at 2:02 pm

    Happy Halloween Matt,

    Well, this USB fit on you, I wish I could attach it in my Pc and know all the ranking secrets 🙂

  4. Dinesh
    October 31, 2015 at 10:43 pm

    Dear Matt, I show your Halloween last year, You gave us many interesting look, this year I am sure you will come with some other Halloween costume. GOD bless!

  5. Benny
    November 1, 2015 at 1:13 am

    Matt,

    Like to know more about the shoe and the jeans too. It would help SEW to write a blog about that. 😉

  6. Michael Kohlfürst
    November 1, 2015 at 2:03 am

    How about being a WLAN antenna next year? Every year a hardware part. BTW: are you USB 4.0 ? 🙂

  7. Jonathan Hochman
    November 2, 2015 at 8:20 am

    Did you stuff your pockets with viruses? There’s somebody out there who makes plushie microbes.

  8. pramod
    November 17, 2015 at 11:31 am

    i like to buy one ??

  9. Deepak Rajput
    December 12, 2015 at 9:07 pm

    I would also like this products.

  10. Sooretama
    December 14, 2015 at 10:23 am

    Hahaha, very cool your fancy. Matt, will have year-end party at Google?

  11. Sati
    December 14, 2015 at 10:55 am

    Lol Matt… a good idea if mass-produced ? 😀

  12. John Chapsman
    December 16, 2015 at 3:53 pm

    very funny and at the same time creative.. thumbs up.

  13. Alex
    December 16, 2015 at 11:48 pm

    lolll…This is ridiculously fit to the IT guys like you and me. Though I’m not so sure if I would dare to wear it for real.

    Anyway, I will have to try when I have time. Who knows, it might suite me in some situations or some galas.

  14. Confidence Macaulay
    December 17, 2015 at 7:04 am

    Hello Matt.. i have been a very good reader of your blog for some time now and this post has actually inspired me to write a post about your mask.. hope i dont get punished for it..

    check out it out here How to Make a Thumb Drive USB Key Halloween Mask.

  15. Samuele Valerio
    December 17, 2015 at 2:43 pm

    Really great idea!
    ps. wintercroft.com it’s amazing

  16. Oto
    December 19, 2015 at 8:00 pm

    Matt,
    I am missing reading your blog, it has been almost 2 months without an update.Just wanted to give you some encouragement to post again.

  17. Hossein Esmaeili
    December 22, 2015 at 9:44 am

    Hello Matt,
    Sorry but we have no other way to contact google staff.
    It looks like there is a problem in google alqurithm, and this problem result in many Farsi(Persian) spam websites in first page of Google result. Or maybe the problem is in Spam backlink to good website like ours from some spam website which copy our content.
    Our website: iran-eng.com encountered a huge decrease in Google traffic from 10 mounth ago while many spam websites copy our website original content with some meaningless content and are in page 1 of google result.
    Please help us to retrive our previous reputation in Google results, and better ranking of Google search results.
    Please tell us if we can help Google to refine Persian search results; We have a large community of Iranian Engineers.
    Best regards. Hossein Esmaeili, Owner of Iranian Engineers’ Club.

  18. Julie Davis
    January 3, 2016 at 7:37 pm

    Glad you are enjoying not being in the limelight with something more fun. Thanks for all your help over the years. It must have been rough.

  19. Marcus
    January 5, 2016 at 11:53 am

    This is terrifying Matt…mission accomplished. Anything in the works on what you’re doing these days?

  20. Richard Barker
    January 8, 2016 at 1:26 am

    Not the scariest costume I`ve ever seen Matt! Have a great 2016!

  21. maryprice174
    January 17, 2016 at 1:56 pm

    Dear Matt, I show your Halloween last year, You gave us many interesting look, this year I am sure you will come with some other Halloween costume. GOD bless!

  22. Ramzi
    January 23, 2016 at 9:59 am

    A big USB for a big talent !

  23. Thomas Reiner
    February 5, 2016 at 3:11 pm

    I think this USB stick would bea bestseller 🙂

  24. Kirill
    April 16, 2016 at 7:15 am

    I’m a bit late with a comment, but I just want to say that every year you have some very interesting costumes and you should continue this tradition.

  25. Mahesh Kumar
    April 18, 2016 at 5:18 am

    When does Matt Cutts return?

