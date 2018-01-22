Talking to Mr. Money Mustache about the US Digital Service

Last week, I passed my one year anniversary as head of the US Digital Service (USDS). So when Mr. Money Mustache asked for an interview, I was delighted to talk about some of the work that the USDS does. If you aren’t familiar with Mr. Money Mustache, he writes about a philosophy of badassity in which people make better life choices like biking to work or saving a higher percentage of their paychecks.
I remember discovering Mr. Money Mustache and immediately reading through most of his site, so it was a pleasure to do an interview with him. And if you haven’t heard of the US Digital Service before, this interview is a good chance to find out more. The US Digital Service is still here, still working on projects that matter, and we’re hiring.
Matt-
Working with the USDS is not a permanent job is it not- my understanding is you get a 3- to 12-month stint and then leave – Is this correct?
Thanks,
Karl
Karl, it’s true that it’s not a permanent job, but you can stay up to two years with the possibility to renew your term again. In practice, the average length of stay is about a year and a month.
Great to see that a career change can be fun.
I wouldn’t use “fun” as the first adjective to describe the job, but it is deeply meaningful.