Halloween 2018: Crab claws!

Posted November 4, 2018 in Fun, Halloween

Do you need something to cheer you up? You got it:

Matt Cutts wears a crab-like Halloween costume

I should explain this costume a little bit. At the US Digital Service, we do a thing called “crab claws.” Crab claws is like visual applause–you pinch your fingers up and down to say “great job” or “congratulations” or “way to go.” We do it because actual applause would be annoying when there’s someone on the phone. The love for crabs goes deep at USDS.

So when I thought about what I wanted to be for Halloween, the answer was pretty simple. Lobster, crab–I wanted to share the crustacean love. One thing I love about the costume is that the shell has a hidden compartment. You could use the shell as a backpack for candy or goodies.

So no homemade costume this year, but I figured people would enjoy this:

Matt Cutts wears a crab-like Halloween costume more

Hope you had a good Halloween!

2 Comments

2 Responses to Halloween 2018: Crab claws! (Leave a comment)

  1. Vanessa
    November 4, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    Amazing. I love it.

    Reply
  2. Simon Ponder
    November 4, 2018 at 1:26 pm

    This is the dorkiest thing I have ever heard of and seen. Good Job. I am sure you made some people smile. I smiled, and I had never heard of the reference till now.

    I give it one Coconut Crab Claw.

    Reply

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

If you have a question about your site specifically or a general question about search, your best bet is to post in our Webmaster Help Forum linked from http://google.com/webmasters

If you comment, please use your personal name, not your business name. Business names can sound salesy or spammy, and I would like to try people leaving their actual name instead.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*

css.php