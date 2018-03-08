Some terrible personal news

Posted March 7, 2018 in Personal

Cindy Cutts, my wife and best friend, passed away earlier this week. While I was traveling for work recently, Cindy went to visit her family in Omaha, Nebraska. On Sunday, while enjoying time with family, Cindy started having trouble breathing. Her family quickly called 911 and paramedics took Cindy to the hospital, but Cindy lost and never regained consciousness. She passed away on Monday.

Cindy didn’t want any callouts on my blog, so I always just referred to her as my wife. But I’d like to tell you something about her. She loved her family and her cats, Emmy and Ozzie. She danced in the Bay Area with a fantastic troop of kick-ass women for years. She ran a half-marathon once and then decided that she never needed to do that again. She sang in show choir in high school and could still rock a karaoke room with an Adele song. She wrestled with anxiety and depression at times, as so many people do. We should all talk about mental health more to lessen the stigma for other people who think they’re alone when they’re not.

Cindy enjoyed falling asleep to Parks and Rec. She liked re-reading William Gibson’s novel Pattern Recognition. Cindy made quilts for her family and crocheted scarves. She kept me healthy and on track and moving in the right direction, and I paid her back with occasional head rubs. Cindy was whip smart, with a particular gift with languages, from French to Chinese. I tackled small details like paperwork and license plates and paying bills, but she was the one who looked at the big picture. Cindy was the person who said “Let’s go try this Google thing for a while.”

Cindy and I knew each other for 23 years and we were married for 18 years, which is no small thing. I’m unmanned and unmoored without her. I’m just going to tackle the details in front of me and count on time and family and friends to pull me back on course at some point.

If anyone wants to send flowers, the service is at Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler at 7805 W Center Rd in Omaha on Saturday, March 10th, starting at 3pm.

For the people who didn’t get to meet her, Cindy looked like a movie star:

Cindy movie star

She loved hanging with her family:

Cindy with her family

She had the best smile and amazing green eyes:

Cindy smiling

And her cat Ozzie adored her as much as I did:

Cindy and Ozzie

Please give your friends or family a hug for me. We never know how much time we have with someone, and sometimes it’s all too short.

236 Comments

236 Responses to Some terrible personal news (Leave a comment)

  1. Philip N
    March 7, 2018 at 5:19 pm

    I’m sorry Matt. Thoughts for your family.

    Reply
  2. Vinny O'Hare
    March 7, 2018 at 5:22 pm

    So sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you family

    Reply
  3. Makis
    March 7, 2018 at 5:23 pm

    I’m so sorry Matt. Please accept my deepest condolences.

    Reply
  4. Kev
    March 7, 2018 at 5:27 pm

    Terrible news Matt
    Take care of your family like a true hero Sir.

    Reply
  5. Gene Fourney
    March 7, 2018 at 5:30 pm

    Matt –

    We don’t know each other. This is just terrible news. God bless you and your family.

    Reply
  6. Stephen Brust
    March 7, 2018 at 5:30 pm

    Matt, my prayers and thoughts go out to you. I pray for a peace beyond all human understanding to cover you right now.

    In His grip,

    Reply
  7. Diogo Buíque
    March 7, 2018 at 5:32 pm

    My sincere condolences.I know that is a terrible thing, but, you should to put yourself on track again to honor her memory

    Reply
  8. Rhea Drysdale
    March 7, 2018 at 5:33 pm

    I’m so sorry for your loss and her family and friends. Thank you for sharing her memory with us. Sending love for the hard days ahead and hope beyond.

    Reply
  9. Ellen
    March 7, 2018 at 5:33 pm

    Very sorry to hear about your tragic loss, and thank you for sharing a little bit about Cindy. My thoughts are with you during this difficult time.

    Reply
  10. Jacobus Lavooij
    March 7, 2018 at 5:33 pm

    Wow Matt, what a blow. My sincerest condolences and I am so, so sorry for your loss. Such beautiful words spoken from the heart by you about your dearest. I hope you find the strength in these hard times to be there for your loved ones.

    Reply
  11. Vikas shinde
    March 7, 2018 at 5:34 pm

    Sorry for your loss Matt. May god rest her soul in peace.

    Reply
  12. Shawn C
    March 7, 2018 at 5:35 pm

    Meridith and I will keep you and your family in our thoughts. Terrible news Matt, our hearts go out to you and your family.

    Reply
  13. Glenn
    March 7, 2018 at 5:36 pm

    So sorry Matt, life deals us some cruel lessons sometimes.
    Stay strong.

    Reply
  14. Darren White
    March 7, 2018 at 5:36 pm

    Heartfelt condolences to you and all who knew her.

    Reply
  15. Jestep
    March 7, 2018 at 5:36 pm

    I’m so incredibly sorry for your loss, I can’t even imagine. Thank you for sharing something about her and your personal reflections. Take care of yourself and your family.

    Reply
  16. Barry Schwartz
    March 7, 2018 at 5:37 pm

    I am so so deeply sorry. 🙁 Wishing you, and the family strength.

    Reply
  17. Mohnesh
    March 7, 2018 at 5:37 pm

    I Just wake up read your post in email. It is sad news. God will help you all

    Reply
  18. Dave ODell
    March 7, 2018 at 5:39 pm

    I’m so sorry Matt … stay strong.

    Reply
  19. Jeff Safire
    March 7, 2018 at 5:40 pm

    Matt, I never met Cindy. And I never met you. But, I’ve picked up hoardes of information from you, mostly on Twitter. I am very sorry to hear this news. Do your best to stay strong.

    Reply
  20. Peter Gustafson
    March 7, 2018 at 5:44 pm

    Matt, words cannot describe what you and your family are facing over your loss. Hopefully healing, love and support will bless your family.

    Reply
  21. David Fischer
    March 7, 2018 at 5:44 pm

    I’m so incredibly sorry, Matt. Sending love and thoughts to you, to your and Cindy’s entire family.

    Reply
  22. William Sears
    March 7, 2018 at 5:44 pm

    Heartfelt condolences, Matt. So sorry for your loss. Love and prayers for you and your family.
    💜🙏🏻

    Reply
  23. Zak Nicola
    March 7, 2018 at 5:45 pm

    Thanks for sharing some info about her with us Matt. So sad to hear the news of her passing. Wishing you, the family, and the cats strength.

    Reply
  24. Ivan
    March 7, 2018 at 5:47 pm

    I think people who live working on the net are a very big family. I’m one of them, so if something is bad with you is bad with me too.
    From Spain, i accompany you in the feeling Matt.

    Reply
  26. Steven Levy
    March 7, 2018 at 5:48 pm

    Matt, so sorry for this loss. This is a beautiful tribute to her. I knew her, of course, as the legendary “porn cookie lady” at Google. Beaming strength to you in the days to come.

    Reply
  27. Matt Haughey
    March 7, 2018 at 5:49 pm

    I’m so sorry to hear this Matt, this is absolutely devastating news. I imagine you’re dealing with a lot right now, but let me know if I can help in any way.

    Reply
  28. Nathan Jeffery
    March 7, 2018 at 5:49 pm

    My sincerest condolences Matt.

    Reply
  29. Will
    March 7, 2018 at 5:50 pm

    I am so so terribly sorry for your loss. Cindy is a paragon of kindness I’ll forever carry with me.

    I am stunned and will hold and all her family in the Light.

    Reply
  30. Harry
    March 7, 2018 at 5:50 pm

    My deepest sympathies go out to you and your family. May god give you the peace that you and your family seek for. RIP

    Reply
  31. Ian
    March 7, 2018 at 5:51 pm

    Very sorry to hear.

    Reply
  32. Jenny
    March 7, 2018 at 5:53 pm

    Sorry for your loss, thank you for sharing, I wish you and your family strength during this difficult time.

    Reply
  33. Toren
    March 7, 2018 at 5:55 pm

    So sorry to hear of your loss. Cindy sounds like an amazing woman. Hold her in your heart forever and give your cats some extra love.

    Reply
  34. Joe Hall
    March 7, 2018 at 5:55 pm

    Oh Matt, I am so sorry. She looks like she was a very special person. I know that the entire SEO community is with you right now in thoughts, prayer, and love (even those of us that have given you hell).

    Reply
  35. Karen Card
    March 7, 2018 at 5:57 pm

    I\’m sorry, Matt. I wish your family peace and comfort.

    Reply
  36. Salvador vidal
    March 7, 2018 at 5:59 pm

    I have not words, I’m so sorry Matt.

    Reply
  37. Tess B
    March 7, 2018 at 6:00 pm

    I’m so, so sorry for your loss.

    Reply
  38. Noble Ackerson
    March 7, 2018 at 6:04 pm

    My heart breaks for you, Matt. My condolences.

    Reply
  39. Mark Traphagen
    March 7, 2018 at 6:04 pm

    Nothing but love for you at this moment, Matt. I’m so sorry!

    Reply
  40. Azmir
    March 7, 2018 at 6:04 pm

    My condolences sir :/ may she rest in peace. You take care.

    Reply
  41. Rob
    March 7, 2018 at 6:06 pm

    Sad news. Very sorry for your loss, Matt.

    Reply
  42. Vince
    March 7, 2018 at 6:10 pm

    I’m sorry for your loss Matt.

    May God bless you

    Reply
  43. Derrick Daye
    March 7, 2018 at 6:11 pm

    So sorry Matt. Find strength in your memories of her.

    Reply
  44. Ravi Handa
    March 7, 2018 at 6:11 pm

    I have read your blogs and enjoyed them for a long time but never commented on them. No words I say can diminish the sadness that you feel. I am so sorry to hear this and hope you find the strength to pass through this.

    Reply
  45. Hamlet Batista
    March 7, 2018 at 6:11 pm

    Matt – this is so crazy sad, and unexpected. I’m really sorry for you.

    Reply
  46. Matt LaClear
    March 7, 2018 at 6:14 pm

    I am very sorry for your loss Matt. Praying for strength for you and yours to get through this bad, bad time.

    Reply
  47. Jerry West
    March 7, 2018 at 6:15 pm

    Matt, I just heard the heartbreaking news. Reading about your wife in your tribute touched me. She’s an amazing woman indeed. I remember a story you told me about her years ago at PubCon that in your move to the Bay Area to work for Google she said “let’s just do this for three years” and you went far beyond that! You mentioned she always had your back and gave you her full support and didn’t mind being far from her home because she was with you. You can’t ask for much more in a spouse.

    Reply
  48. Ted Wood
    March 7, 2018 at 6:17 pm

    Matt, you have always been a pillar of authority and great knowledge. Sometimes it’s easy to forget that people like you are real, with a family and a life outside of your work. I can not begin to imagine how you are feeling right now, but I want you to know that you’re not alone. I admire your strength for sharing this tragedy with the world, and hope you can draw strength from your far-reaching network of friends and colleagues. I’m sure that, wherever she is, Cindy is proud of you. Stay strong, and thanks for the reminder… I’m going to hug someone now…

    Reply
  49. Christina Soochan
    March 7, 2018 at 6:17 pm

    My deepest and sincerest condolences, Matt!
    What a shock! She was way too young.
    I hope you can find some solace soon.
    May she rest in peace for all eternity.

    Reply
  50. Heather Lloyd-Martin
    March 7, 2018 at 6:18 pm

    Matt, I am so sorry for your loss. Cindy sounds like an amazing woman.

    Reply
  51. Todd Nemet
    March 7, 2018 at 6:20 pm

    Matt, I’m so sorry to hear of your loss. I can’t imagine what you are going through. If there is anything I can do please let me know.

    Reply
  52. Pedro Dias
    March 7, 2018 at 6:22 pm

    Oh Matt! I’m so sorry for your loss. Sending you love.

    Reply
  53. Milan
    March 7, 2018 at 6:23 pm

    Hi Matt, So sorry for your loss. Lots of love and strength and blessings to you and your family

    Reply
  54. Tara Calishain
    March 7, 2018 at 6:26 pm

    Oh, Matt. I’m so sorry. Ms. Cindy sounds like she was a beautiful person inside and out.

    Reply
  55. Tom Elliott
    March 7, 2018 at 6:27 pm

    I am so very sorry, Matt. Hugs, man. Hugs. Speechless. I have no other words.

    Reply
  56. Joanna Hershberger
    March 7, 2018 at 6:27 pm

    Matt I am so sorry for your loss. Your remembrance of Cindy is so beautiful and so full of love, I feel honored to have had the chance to read it, thank-you.

    Reply
  57. Bill Slawski
    March 7, 2018 at 6:32 pm

    So sorry to hear of your loss, Matt. I may reread Pattern Recognition after reading this from you. Take care of yourself.

    Reply
  58. aysegül yüksel
    March 7, 2018 at 6:34 pm

    She is very young I am so sorry Matt, When I lost my family mother father and brother in car accident I thought “How can World still turning , how can sun still shining peoples walking living ect what kind of time this moment” I can really understand your feelings and shocks. You will pass through the pain and fire. But one candle never will not fade. Unforgetable.

    For cindy :

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LrrQE2qdIYc

    Reply
  59. Rob Garner
    March 7, 2018 at 6:34 pm

    Deepest condolences Matt, so sorry for your loss.

    Reply
  60. Nancy
    March 7, 2018 at 6:34 pm

    My heart is breaking for you and your family Matt. I am so sorry for your loss. Thank you for sharing your love for her. You and your family are in my prayers.

    Reply
  61. Daniel Harrison
    March 7, 2018 at 6:35 pm

    My deepest condolences to you and your family. Thoughts and prayers going out to you all. Stay strong Matt.

    Reply
  62. Janet Driscoll Miller
    March 7, 2018 at 6:35 pm

    Oh, Matt. I am so stunned and so very sorry for your loss. Sending you all of our love. I hope it will help to hold you up in such a difficult time. <3

    Reply
  63. Andrew McLaughlin
    March 7, 2018 at 6:36 pm

    Heartfelt, shocked sympathies, Matt. I’ve long had a sense of how fantastic Cindy was, and how rich and deep your partnership ran — you radiated your love for her. I was so lucky to get to talk to her a few times over the years.

    Love to you and your family. I’m here if there’s anything I can help with.

    Reply
  64. Gary Marchionini
    March 7, 2018 at 6:36 pm

    Matt, I am so sorry to hear about Cindy, I wish I had gotten to know her. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.

    Reply
  65. Darryl Hudson
    March 7, 2018 at 6:37 pm

    My sincerest condolences Matt

    Reply
  66. Doc Sheldon
    March 7, 2018 at 6:38 pm

    Matt, I’m so sorry to hear this. I can’t imagine such a loss. My deepest condolences.

    Reply
  67. Bob Losee
    March 7, 2018 at 6:43 pm

    Matt, very sorry to hear of your loss. My thoughts are with you. Bob Losee

    Reply
  68. Judah Gabriel Himango
    March 7, 2018 at 6:44 pm

    I’m so sorry for your lost. Your tribute to her in this post was beautiful. May her memory be a blessing to you and your family.

    Reply
  69. Dave Harry
    March 7, 2018 at 6:46 pm

    Ah jeez Matt… so sorry to hear this. Got me in tears here. Be sure to snuggle up with the cats, I am sure they can be a source of solace at this time…

    Reply
  70. Cyril
    March 7, 2018 at 6:48 pm

    So sorry for your loss Matt… My girlfriend will be home in a few minutes and I will hug her and tell her how much I love her. Hope you can feel a little bit of our energy. Stay strong.

    Reply
  71. Sigfredo
    March 7, 2018 at 6:48 pm

    Sorry to hear that. Life is harsh on many occasions, but friends are there to help, you are not alone.

    Reply
  72. Damien Anderson
    March 7, 2018 at 6:49 pm

    Matt, my prayers are with you and your family. Such terrible news where words are not enough, stay strong.

    Reply
  73. Lance Fisher
    March 7, 2018 at 6:51 pm

    Matt, I’m a long-time reader of your blog. It’s heartbreaking to read this. My condolences.

    Reply
  74. Eric Rudolphe
    March 7, 2018 at 6:52 pm

    Absolutely tragic, strength and love to you and the children.

    Reply
  75. Gabriella
    March 7, 2018 at 6:52 pm

    Wow, I had no idea…I’m so sorry for your loss!

    Reply
  76. Mary
    March 7, 2018 at 6:52 pm

    So very very sorry for your loss. You did so much to support Eric’s wife when he passed I am without words to express the shock knowing you are so soon finding yourself in a similar situation. We never know how much time will have with our most loved people … wishing you healing.

    Reply
  77. RSnake
    March 7, 2018 at 6:53 pm

    I’m terribly sorry to hear that, Matt. My thoughts are with you and your family.

    Reply
  78. Shane
    March 7, 2018 at 6:53 pm

    I am so very sorry, Matt. You are in my prayers.

    Reply
  79. Amy
    March 7, 2018 at 6:54 pm

    Matt: I feel honored to have known your beautiful wife at least a little bit and feel particularly blessed to have spent time with you both in Maine last Fall. I know you know that your running family is here for you and will come to you whenever you need us. We know that this will be a long and difficult road for you, but please be assured that you are NOT walking it alone. We will be reaching out to you and carrying you and we love both you and Cindy so very much. On behalf of Team Red Awesome, we ache for you and your family and Cindy’s family and will always, always, always be in your life supporting you. All our love…-amy

    Reply
  80. Joseph Tiraco
    March 7, 2018 at 6:54 pm

    I’m sorry Matt. Thoughts and prays for your family. RIP

    Reply
  81. Chris Cairns
    March 7, 2018 at 6:57 pm

    Matt, I’m terribly sorry for your loss. My thoughts are with you and your family.

    Reply
  82. Kris Jones
    March 7, 2018 at 6:58 pm

    I’m so deeply sorry for your loss.

    Reply
  83. Keith Woeltje
    March 7, 2018 at 6:59 pm

    OMG. Matt, I only know you from TWIG. Do sorry for your loss.

    Reply
  84. Scott Clark
    March 7, 2018 at 7:00 pm

    Matt… Our thoughts are with you in Kentucky. I’m so sorry.

    Reply
  85. Andreano Lanusse
    March 7, 2018 at 7:01 pm

    Matt I’m sorry for your loss, life sometimes is brutal with us.

    The good memories will remain forever, we are praying for your and your family.

    Reply
  86. Mike Lindsey
    March 7, 2018 at 7:01 pm

    Geez, I haven’t read a post in a longgggg time, but your title pulled me in. I’m really sorry Matt. I can’t imagine losing any of my family members. All I can say is you’ve accomplished great things in your life with one of the biggest companies on Earth, and I am sure your wife Cindy was as proud of you as possible. I’m also sure you accomplished them because you had a strong woman like her by your side. Keep pushing, because you know she would expect you to. Her strength will always be with you. I’ll say a prayer the Lord gives you and your family (and fur babies) the blessings and strength of heart. God bless brother.

    Reply
  87. Olivier Lacan
    March 7, 2018 at 7:02 pm

    I’m so sorry for your loss Matt.

    Reply
  88. Kevin
    March 7, 2018 at 7:03 pm

    one day you will meet her again mean-while stay strong. She looked so so happy in the picture.

    Reply
  89. Cody
    March 7, 2018 at 7:04 pm

    My heart, prayers, and condolences to you. Her heart and memories are with you forever. I know some do not appreciate religion but I believe you will meet her in the next life.

    Reply
  90. Will
    March 7, 2018 at 7:06 pm

    Really sorry to hear about your loss. I can’t imagine. Wish you the best.

    Reply
  91. Carl Reed
    March 7, 2018 at 7:07 pm

    Sorry for your loss.

    Reply
  92. Tim
    March 7, 2018 at 7:09 pm

    My deepest sympathy and condolences. Please remember to take care of yourself.

    Reply
  93. Julie Spira
    March 7, 2018 at 7:09 pm

    I’m so sad to hear about Cindy, Matt. I’m sending prayers to you and your family during this difficult time.

    Reply
  94. Miles Fawcett
    March 7, 2018 at 7:09 pm

    So sad to hear this news. My thought are with you and your family.

    Reply
  95. Daman Anand
    March 7, 2018 at 7:10 pm

    My deepest condolences.

    Reply
  96. Brian Ussery
    March 7, 2018 at 7:11 pm

    I am so sorry, Matt. All the best to you and the family.

    Reply
  97. Steve Wiideman
    March 7, 2018 at 7:12 pm

    I can’t imagine what you’re going through Matt, I am so so sorry. If there is anything on this planet that we can do that might even remotely make a difference, please don’t hesitate to reach out. We’ll keep you in our thoughts and prayers here in La Mirada.

    Reply
  98. Steph
    March 7, 2018 at 7:13 pm

    I lost my husband too soon as well. He lost his life driving to work one day at the young age of 32. Your next year or two is going to be really hard. Accept that. It’s okay to feel shitty about it. Let people help and heal you. The kindness of friends, family and strangers goes a long way to deal with the numb and shock. Life is good, people are good, life is just really freekin’ hard sometimes. Sending lots of love.

    Reply
  99. Radu Plugaru
    March 7, 2018 at 7:14 pm

    This is unspeakably sad. All I can say is – stay strong. The memories remain.

    Reply
  100. Matty
    March 7, 2018 at 7:14 pm

    Cant begin to express how sorry I am for your loss. Me, my wife and our two cats have you in our prayers. God bless! We are ALL there if you need anything.

    Reply
  101. Linda
    March 7, 2018 at 7:15 pm

    I lost my husband recently after 20 years together, so I can grasp the depth of your loss. I’m sorry, Matt. May you find peace in your own time, and I hope it is soon.

    Reply
  102. Jacquelyn Marks
    March 7, 2018 at 7:15 pm

    I am so sorry to hear about this, Matt. My heart goes out to you and your family. I can’t even imaging what you are going through.

    Reply
  103. Mark
    March 7, 2018 at 7:16 pm

    So very, very sorry. I can’t even imagine the pain.

    Reply
  104. Byron White
    March 7, 2018 at 7:18 pm

    Deeply sorry for such a tragic loss…prayers with you and the family. What can we now do, where shall we now go, always following your lead with her now always on your mind? Show us the new way when you find the strength, we will follow.

    Reply
  105. Eoin
    March 7, 2018 at 7:18 pm

    I’m terribly sorry for your loss Matt.

    Reply
  106. Kim Krause Berg
    March 7, 2018 at 7:20 pm

    Oh Matt. My heart breaks for you. I’m so sorry.

    Reply
  107. Ron Pemberton
    March 7, 2018 at 7:20 pm

    I’m so sorry for your loss. We may be strangers, but you are one of the very first names and faces I associated with Google many years ago. I’ve followed your post and videos since. I feel as if I know you. I too, I have lost someone that meant the world to me. I’m with you, man.

    Reply
  108. Elisa Camahort Page
    March 7, 2018 at 7:21 pm

    I’m so sorry Matt, what a horrible shock and gutting loss.

    Reply
  109. Sam
    March 7, 2018 at 7:21 pm

    So terribly sorry for your lost. Sending prayers for you and your family. May the memories of your wife comfort you and may you find strength from your friends and family.

    Reply
  110. Susan
    March 7, 2018 at 7:24 pm

    I’m so sorry, Matt. Wish there were words that would take away the pain and bring Cindy back. She sounds like a wonderful person with many talents and gifts. I know she will be very badly missed. ♥
    XXX

    Reply
  111. Jim Hathaway
    March 7, 2018 at 7:24 pm

    Matt, that’s a shock. So sorry to hear this.

    Reply
  112. BRB
    March 7, 2018 at 7:25 pm

    So terribly sorry to hear of your loss. I can’t begin to imagine.

    The touch and impression made by someone lives on in those touched, as do the memories.

    Beyond that….one breath, one step, one day….repeat.

    Sincerest condolences to you and your family.

    Cheers

    Reply
  113. Kishore
    March 7, 2018 at 7:25 pm

    Matt – Really sorry to hear about this. Hearty condolences

    Reply
  114. Rob Snell
    March 7, 2018 at 7:26 pm

    I am so, so, so very sorry. Words fail me.

    Reply
  115. David Klein
    March 7, 2018 at 7:26 pm

    Knowing you, I can only imagine how wonderful she is to have captured your heart. Words can not begin to express any of this. All my love, all the love of my family, and all the love of those in my world you have helped so much to you and Cindy.

    Reply
  116. Eric Enge
    March 7, 2018 at 7:27 pm

    Matt, my sincere condolences. All my best to you.

    Reply
  117. Rand Fishkin
    March 7, 2018 at 7:28 pm

    Matt… I’m so heartbroken for you, and so sorry. I never got to meet Cindy, but I wish you, friends, and family all deep condolences and love. We’ll be thinking of you both.

    Reply
  118. JR Oakes
    March 7, 2018 at 7:29 pm

    Matt, this breaks my heart. I can’t imagine what you are going though. Sending our love from NC.

    Reply
  119. Josue R.
    March 7, 2018 at 7:30 pm

    Sorry to hear about this sad news. My condolences to the entire family & friends.

    Reply
  120. Tom Schmitz
    March 7, 2018 at 7:30 pm

    Matt, my heart goes out to you. *hug*

    Reply
  121. Emi Gal
    March 7, 2018 at 7:31 pm

    Matt, my sincere condolences. I am so sorry for your loss, I can’t even begin to think about how painful and difficult this must be to you.

    Emi

    Reply
  122. Dr. Pete Meyers
    March 7, 2018 at 7:31 pm

    I am so sorry. Thank you for sharing a few moments of her with us.

    Reply
  123. Todd
    March 7, 2018 at 7:33 pm

    Matt, I don’t know you but I feel like I do because I’ve been reading your blog and watching your YouTube video for so many years. This one hurt to read. I wish you all the best and may she rest in peace. Stay strong.

    Reply
  124. Mr Alexander
    March 7, 2018 at 7:34 pm

    Really sorry for your loss, this is such sad news.. i can’t even imagine what you are going through, losing your wife and best friend all of a sudden.

    may she rest in peace

    Reply
  125. Joseph Akouri
    March 7, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    I am sorry for your loss.

    My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.

    Reply
  126. John Slimak
    March 7, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    Matt, so sorry for your loss. My prayers to you and your family

    Reply
  127. Melanie Mitchell
    March 7, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    Matt, I am so sad to hear of your loss. My thoughts are with you and your family and hope the loving memories you have help you through the difficult times.

    Reply
  128. Jansen W
    March 7, 2018 at 7:41 pm

    My heart goes out to you.
    Thank you for being open and sharing

    Reply
  129. Eoghan
    March 7, 2018 at 7:41 pm

    I’m so very sorry. Sending you and your family love. ❤️

    Reply
  130. tariq
    March 7, 2018 at 7:41 pm

    I am so sorry for the loss and can understand the pain.May Allah rest her soul in Peace and give you and your family a patience.

    Reply
  131. Fred Pike
    March 7, 2018 at 7:44 pm

    So very sorry, Matt. What terrible news. My heart feels so bad for you.

    Reply
  132. Pete Adeney
    March 7, 2018 at 7:45 pm

    Oh. Man. Matt. There are no words for such a feeling. I’m thinking of you as you navigate the next bit of life where nothing makes sense. And hopefully it all comes back into focus again in time.

    Reply
  133. Grant
    March 7, 2018 at 7:45 pm

    Sorry for your loss.
    Sending prayers and best to you & your families
    Cheers

    Reply
  134. PJ Fusco
    March 7, 2018 at 7:49 pm

    She sounds like a wonderful person that I would have liked to know. Talking about her keeps her alive in spirit. In heart. In pain. Grieving is a puddle of suck. Role in the mud and the mire. Come out only when you feel ready.

    Reply
  135. Chris B
    March 7, 2018 at 7:49 pm

    Matt I am so sorry to hear of this terrible news. As you can see from the comments developing, please know that we all miss you and love you, and the many you have helped in the past will do what we can to support you!

    Reply
  136. Edward Beckett
    March 7, 2018 at 7:53 pm

    Condolences Matt… May you celebrate her memory every day.

    Reply
  137. Dan Barber
    March 7, 2018 at 7:54 pm

    Matt, I have followed you for a long time and enjoyed your posts. I cannot imagine what you are going through. I am so sorry for your loss.

    Reply
  138. johnny shami
    March 7, 2018 at 7:57 pm

    Sorry for your loss.Sending prayers and best to you & your families
    Let me know if you need anything

    Reply
  139. Dan Boles
    March 7, 2018 at 7:57 pm

    Wow. I would be absolutely devastated. I’m so sorry for you and your family Matt. As your colleague, you’re most certainly in my thoughts and prayers. I’ll definitely give my friends or family a hug. Good advice sir; good advice.

    Reply
  140. Hasan
    March 7, 2018 at 7:58 pm

    Hi Matt

    I am deeply sorry for your loss, she seems a beautiful person.

    Rest in peace dearest, Cindy.

    Wishing you more strength and good health in future.

    As you said, we will never know what is ahead of us!

    I sincerely love you, adore you and admire you for being a great person and your professional career.

    With the warmest regards,

    Hasan

    Reply
  141. Jeff Manson
    March 7, 2018 at 8:00 pm

    So sorry to here that Matt. My prayers go out to you and your family. Going to give my wife and 10 kids a hug for you 🙂

    Reply
  142. Melody Peters
    March 7, 2018 at 8:01 pm

    My condolences for your loss. May you find comfort in good memories.

    Reply
  143. Elizabeth Whitmire
    March 7, 2018 at 8:03 pm

    I’m so sorry to learn of this! Very sorry for your loss.

    Reply
  144. David Eaves
    March 7, 2018 at 8:03 pm

    Condolences Matt – as a supporter of what you do from afar, I’m so sorry to hear this.

    Reply
  145. R. Tabtiang
    March 7, 2018 at 8:04 pm

    I am so sorry, Matt. Take care.

    Reply
  146. Deepak
    March 7, 2018 at 8:04 pm

    It’s a very very terrible news Matt…
    My prayers to you & your family

    Reply
  147. Alan Bleiweiss
    March 7, 2018 at 8:05 pm

    Matt, my heart weeps for you over this.

    Because you are one of the most caring and giving people I have ever met, I am sure she was, as well.

    Reply
  148. Maya Thomas
    March 7, 2018 at 8:06 pm

    Hearing that you’ve lost your green eyed angel is heart breaking. I can’t stand to see kind people hurting. Every married person becomes so much a part of their wife or husband. You must feel like you’ve lost a leg, an arm and your whole heart.

    Sending good thoughts and saying prayers for your heart to feel just a tiny bit less crushed. Cindy will be forever young, by your side, in your heart and in your memories.

    Reply
  149. Simon Heseltine
    March 7, 2018 at 8:06 pm

    I’m so sorry for your lost Matt

    Reply
  150. Christian Habermann
    March 7, 2018 at 8:07 pm

    Matt, very sorry to hear this sad news & sending my sincere condolences from Boston.

    Reply
  151. April
    March 7, 2018 at 8:07 pm

    Oh, Matt! I’m so sorry for your loss. There are no words. Sending you and your family my deepest condolences. I will hold you all in my prayers. xoxo

    Reply
  152. Tomas
    March 7, 2018 at 8:11 pm

    I’m sorry for your loss. My condolences

    Reply
  153. Ryan
    March 7, 2018 at 8:14 pm

    Hi Mr. Cutts (Matt), I am very sorry for your loss. Family is so important, and our friends and families help to make us who we are, as we support and understand each other, and the world around us. You have made the world a better place through your work, making the internet safer and better by fighting back the worst part of human nature (both private, and public sector). Your wife was, and always will be, part of making the world a better place in that respect. I know of you from the “This Week in Tech”, and “This Week in Google” podcasts. God bless.

    Reply
  154. Karen Luna
    March 7, 2018 at 8:14 pm

    Matt,
    I will remember her smile, her laugh, love for her precious cats and knack for shopping. Sending you love and strength. Karen

    Reply
  155. Holly Wild
    March 7, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    Matt,

    I am sorry for your loss. Such heartbreak. You’re in my prayers. God bless you.

    Reply
  156. Mark Hochstein
    March 7, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    My sincerest condolences Matt. My wife too is my best friend and I can’t imagine what it would be like to lose her suddenly. Cindy left us entirely too soon. My thoughts will be with you and your family.

    Reply
  157. Robert Acosta
    March 7, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    May your memories give you solace. Be well, Matt.

    Reply
  158. J W
    March 7, 2018 at 8:21 pm

    Sorry for your loss Matt.

    Reply
  159. Jonathan H
    March 7, 2018 at 8:22 pm

    Matt, you have positively influenced millions, to whom you are unknown and known, and it’s clear her influence was and will be part of that.

    So sorry for your loss.
    Thank you both.

    Reply
  160. Larry Kim
    March 7, 2018 at 8:22 pm

    I’m very sorry to hear about your loss, Matt.

    Reply
  161. Melanie Phung
    March 7, 2018 at 8:22 pm

    Words fail me in times like these. I’m so very sorry for your loss and the pain you’re feeling right now. My sincerest condolences.

    Reply
  162. John Klipja
    March 7, 2018 at 8:22 pm

    So sorry to hear the news. Positive thoughts and prayers coming your way.

    Reply
  163. Bill Bolmeier
    March 7, 2018 at 8:22 pm

    So sorry to hear Matt. I live in Omaha, so if you need anything please let me know.

    Reply
  164. Charlie Anzman
    March 7, 2018 at 8:23 pm

    Matt – Over the years .. you were there .. in your modest way … for many of us. I’ve said it before. You’re one of the good guys. I honestly can’t find the right words right now. Our very very sincere condolences.

    Reply
  165. Stickyicky
    March 7, 2018 at 8:24 pm

    Sorry for your loss, RIP.

    Reply
  166. Meg Geddes
    March 7, 2018 at 8:24 pm

    I’m so sorry, Matt.

    Reply
  167. Zara Altair
    March 7, 2018 at 8:24 pm

    Sad surprising ending. Love lives in the heart.

    Reply
  168. Sergio Ruíz
    March 7, 2018 at 8:31 pm

    My god! My deepest condolences.

    So sorry, man.

    F.

    Reply
  169. Miranda
    March 7, 2018 at 8:35 pm

    Matt, I am so sorry for the loss of your partner. She sounds wonderful. I still remember thinking how sweet it was when, at a search conference several years ago, you were surrounded by dozens (maybe hundreds?!) of people vying for your attention and I asked, “What do you think about all this craziness? How do you deal with it?” You said, “Don’t worry, my wife still makes me take out the garbage,” and just had this huge, warm smile take over your entire face at the thought of her 🙂 Finding that person who lights you up like that when they’re not even around is truly special.

    How blessed you both were to have spent so many years together, and how unfair that a woman so young and gifted is gone too soon. Sending condolences and healing vibes from Canada.

    Reply
  170. Pankaj Arya
    March 7, 2018 at 8:37 pm

    She will always be alive in memories and in your heart.

    Reply
  171. M
    March 7, 2018 at 8:38 pm

    Matt,

    I am so sorry for your loss. We are sending you and your family warm thoughts.

    M

    Reply
  172. Vibhu Mittal
    March 7, 2018 at 8:39 pm

    Matt: I’m so sorry to hear this. It is heart breaking.

    Reply
  173. Allan Duncan
    March 7, 2018 at 8:41 pm

    Sorry to hear about your loss, Matt.

    Reply
  174. Rob Hyndman
    March 7, 2018 at 8:43 pm

    So so sorry to hear this, Matt. She was far too young to die. Thinking of you and your family.

    Reply
  175. Chuck Price
    March 7, 2018 at 8:43 pm

    Such shocking and sad news, Matt. And – what a wonderful tribute to your wife. Wishing you the best as you navigate thru these most difficult times

    Reply
  176. Dennis Doughty
    March 7, 2018 at 8:44 pm

    So very sorry for your loss, Matt.

    Reply
  177. Alex
    March 7, 2018 at 8:45 pm

    So sorry for your loss. May her memory be a blessing

    Reply
  178. Amit Patel
    March 7, 2018 at 8:47 pm

    I’m so sorry Matt, and I’m also sorry I never got to know her. She sounds amazing.

    Reply
  179. Rob McLean
    March 7, 2018 at 8:48 pm

    I’m so sorry Matt. My thoughts are with you. Stay strong and call anytime you need a friend.

    Reply
  180. Dennis Goedegebuure
    March 7, 2018 at 8:48 pm

    My deepest condolences to you Matt and your extended family. So sorry, I have no words.

    Reply
  181. Ian
    March 7, 2018 at 8:48 pm

    Cindy sounds amazing. Condolences.

    Reply
  182. Liam Keane
    March 7, 2018 at 8:55 pm

    Praying for you Matt. May your families be comforted.

    Reply
  183. Lane R. Ellis
    March 7, 2018 at 9:00 pm

    My deepest condolences, Matt. Sending love from Duluth, Minnesota.

    Reply
  184. Prasanth Vaaheeswaran
    March 7, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    My deepest condolences Matt, thank you for taking the time to let us know about her.

    Reply
  185. John Allen
    March 7, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    So sorry to hear about Cindy. Many like I, who have followed you through the years, have seen and spoken to you at conferences, followed your blog and your tweets. While our relationship is more virtual than physical, you seem like family. We grieve for you and Cindy’s family. Thank you for letting us know.

    Reply
  186. Dmitry
    March 7, 2018 at 9:04 pm

    Matt,

    I am so sorry to hear this.
    My deepest condolences.

    Stay strong.

    Reply
  187. Dave Ingalls
    March 7, 2018 at 9:04 pm

    Straight from the heart, Matt. Thank you so much for sharing at such a difficult time. And you are so right when you say, “We never know how much time we have with someone, and sometimes it’s all too short.” Stay strong – my thoughts are with you and yours.

    Reply
  188. Rahul
    March 7, 2018 at 9:08 pm

    Very sorry to hear about your loss. My deepest condolences, Matt.

    Reply
  189. Wanda Halpert
    March 7, 2018 at 9:11 pm

    That is a very sudden and very sad thing. As someone who has followed your posts for years, I want to convey my condolences to you and your whole family at this time. I hope that wonderful memories of your lovely wife will stay with you forever.

    Reply
  190. Chris Wallace
    March 7, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    So sorry for your loss, Matt.

    Reply
  191. Simon
    March 7, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    For many years I watched your videos and read your stuff for Google before your gov service. I always had the impression you were one of the nicer, more sincere people on our planet.

    Good karma doesn’t fix everything and it looks like you just got screwed; nice guy, then gets random destruction in his life.

    Randomness is brutal, unthinking and happens every day. When it happens to us humans we look for answers – there aren’t any.

    Hope you can come to terms with the universe/your god[s] for having lost your partner – it is a very, very hard process. There is no magic recipe to recover from that. I hope you find yours.

    Reply
  192. Roelof Vermeulen
    March 7, 2018 at 9:18 pm

    My deepest and sincere sympathy, Matt!

    Reply
  193. Tom Rielly
    March 7, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    Matt I’m so sorry. I know how close you were. I wish you love and peace in your grief.

    Reply
  194. Lachlan
    March 7, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    Genuinely sorry to hear of this terrible loss. My heart goes out to you.

    Reply
  195. Jared Spool
    March 7, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    I’m so sorry to hear this, Matt. My thoughts are with you.

    Reply
  196. Alexei Rodriguez
    March 7, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    Matt, I’m sorry for your loss. Thank you for sharing this with us.

    Reply
  197. Pietro Dova
    March 7, 2018 at 9:28 pm

    So sorry for your loss Matt. Deepest condolences to you and family.

    Reply
  198. Robert Charlton
    March 7, 2018 at 9:31 pm

    Matt, I’m so sorry to hear of your loss. My thoughts are with you.

    Reply
  199. Sabrina Antoniou
    March 7, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    What a lovely tribute. How lucky to have had Cindy in your life, and she to have had you. I’m so sorry for your loss.

    Reply
  200. Justin Tan
    March 7, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    I’m truly sorry for your loss. The warmth of your love for Cindy is radiating all over the world. All the best to you Matt.

    Reply
  201. Richard Baxter
    March 7, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    Matt, so sorry for your loss. You’re in our thoughts at this difficult time.
    Richard and Family, London.

    Reply
  202. Seema Daryanani
    March 7, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    So so sorry Matt. It is clear how much you adored her and also so clear that she felt the same. I had the honor of meeting her once but I remember one thing she said . You weren’t feeling to great that night and she said “ I think I need to get him out of here , he’s not very good at taking care of himself so I have to keep him in line . “ I thought it was so so sweet of her to watch out for you. I know she will continue to watch over you .

    Reply
  203. Aslam
    March 7, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    Dear Matt,

    So sorry to hear about this. Stay strong..My deepest condolences…RIP

    Regards,
    Aslam

    Reply
  204. Christopher Regan
    March 7, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    My wife, Sun, and I send our love and prayers to you and the entire family.

    Reply
  205. Aaron
    March 7, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    I’m so sorry, Matt. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.

    Reply
  206. Justin
    March 7, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    So sorry for your loss Matt. You have contributed to the community greatly, its impossible to imagine what this must be like to go through. Thanks for sharing these inspiring thoughts and words during such a hard time.

    Reply
  207. Bob Wilson
    March 7, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    Matt, I am so sorry to hear this news.

    Reply
  208. Deependra Kumar
    March 7, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    I’m really shocked to hear the sad news, Matt. I’ve always seen you laughing, enjoying – a very funny person. But, I’ve never imagined something like this. I’m with you. Thanks!

    Reply
  209. Clint Lenard
    March 7, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    Matt, I’ve been following you and your blog for over 10 years now. You may remember me from your comments and twitter. You’ve been a big influence on my career as an SEO.

    I’m so….extremely sorry for your loss. I can’t even imagine what you’re going through right now. I’m not a religious person but I will keep you in my thoughts for sure. So sorry to hear this news.

    Reply
  210. bob purcell
    March 7, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    Thanks for the reminder to HUG a lot

    Reply
  211. Duane Forrester
    March 7, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    Oh Matt. This is such tragic news and a tremendous loss. Please know that I’ll count myself among those who stand ready to offer support.

    Reply
  212. Eddie Christian Aguilar Kleimann
    March 7, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    She must have been great. I’m sorry Matt, try to stay strong. You are a hero for many of us.

    Reply
  213. elvir salmanov
    March 7, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    thats sad, im sorry Matt. I don’t know you but I have occasionally landed on your blog every now and then for more than a decade. I know these words don’t mean much but unfortunately that’s all we can offer. I wish there was something we could do for you that would make you pain easier.

    Reply
  214. Jennifer Slegg
    March 7, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    I am so sorry to hear this 🙁 Deepest condolences to you and your family.

    Reply
  215. Olivia Ma
    March 7, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    Matt, I’m so sorry. There’s a quote we found written in a book of my father’s after he died suddenly a few years ago. It’s from Benjamin Franklin and it’s “a long life may not be good enough, but a good life is long enough.”. We found it helpful. I am holding you and your wife and family in the light.

    Reply
  216. Rajendra
    March 7, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    I am heartily sorry matt.

    Reply
  217. Paul May
    March 7, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    I’m so very sorry, Matt. You’re in my thoughts.

    Reply
  218. Kim C.
    March 7, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    Condolences, I’m sorry for the lost Matt. May her soul rest in peace. Stay strong.

    Reply
  219. Katie Watson
    March 7, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    Matt, I’m so sorry for your loss. Know that I’m thinking of you, I know how close you were to your wife. Take care.

    Reply
  220. Kayhan Yüksel
    March 7, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    My sincere condolences for your family. May she rest in peace

    Reply
  221. Brad Barrish
    March 7, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    I’m so sorry, Matt. My sincerest and deepest condolences to you, your family and friends.

    Reply
  222. Alok Raghuwanshi
    March 7, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    Praying for your strength during this difficult time

    Reply
  223. Danny O'Brien
    March 7, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    Matt I’m so so sorry. i’m giving everyone a hug, but I’m thinking of you and yours.

    Much love

    Reply
  224. Oluremi Serrano
    March 7, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    Please accept my condolences, may you always find the strength you need this trying times.

    Reply
  225. Duc Nguyen
    March 7, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    Matt,
    I’ve always known you as the guy behind SEO. I know you work hard based from all the videos from conferences and blogs you wrote. I’m so sorry to hear that your world fell apart. My sincere condolences to you and your family. May you find your footing and strength to stand up and continue your life’s journey. Take comfort in that she will be with you every step of the way.

    Reply
  226. Colin Megill
    March 7, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    So sorry to hear this, Matt. Love to you and your family.

    Reply
  227. Melissa Fach
    March 7, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    Oh Matt 🙁 I am so very sorry. I cannot imagine what you are feeling, but I know when you truly love someone, this is your worst nightmare. All I can say is I will pray for you. Pray you can have moments of comfort. Pray that you can breathe when you think you can’t and pray that you have all the support you need.

    You have an entire industry that loves you and would do anything for you. Lean on us when you need to. I wish I could give you a hug. Always here if you need anything.

    Reply
  228. Don
    March 7, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    Matt, sending love and prayers. I hope you can in time come to terms with your loss and heal. Sharing grief is so important. Keep talking. People care more than you think.

    Reply
  229. Joe Robb
    March 7, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    I’m terribly sorry for your loss, Matt.

    Reply
  230. Razvan Gavrilas
    March 7, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    So so sorry for your loss. My sincere condolences to you and your family.

    Reply
  231. James Morris
    March 7, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    My deepest condolences to you and your family. Such a terrible, tragic loss. 🙁 My thoughts and prayers are with you and yours.

    Reply
  232. IrishWonder
    March 7, 2018 at 10:47 pm

    So very sorry… RIP

    Reply
  233. Eric Wu
    March 7, 2018 at 10:57 pm

    My deepest condolences to you and your family.

    It’s crushing to lose someone so dear and so young. However, with the support of friends and family, it does get better over time, and the fond memories never fade.

    Me and my family will be sending the warmest wishes and thoughts to you and yours.

    Reply

